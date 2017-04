Oct 29 Deutsche Bank said it appointed Bryan Kraft director and lead research analyst covering the U.S. media, cable and satellite sectors within the bank's markets division.

Kraft, based in New York, reports to Steve Pollard, head of research for the Americas, the German bank said in a statement.

Kraft joins from Evercore Partners Inc, where he was senior equity research analyst covering the cable and satellite sector. (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bangalore)