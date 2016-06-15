MOVES-Deutsche Asset Management names Christopher Kimm as Korea real estate head

BRIEF-HYATT HOTELS SAYS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS
* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP
June 15 Deutsche Asset Management, Deutsche Bank's fund management business, said it named Christopher Kimm managing director and head of real estate, Korea.
Based in Seoul, Kimm will report to Head of Alternatives Pierre Cherki and also serve as co-representative director of Deutsche Asset Management Korea along with Dong-Keun Lee, the firm said.
Prior to joining Deutsche Asset Management, Kimm worked as a managing director with Asian alternative investment firm Orion Partners. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
SAO PAULO, Jan 18 Fire was reported on Wednesday at the Reduc refinery in the state of Rio de Janeiro controlled by Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras, with impact on production, a local oil workers union said.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.