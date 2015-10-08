MOVES-Deutsche's wealth management unit expands US team

Oct 8 Deutsche Bank AG's asset and wealth management unit said Michael Keough and David Hanlon joined its institutional global client group in the Americas.

Hanlon, who most recently worked at F-Squared Investments, joins the unit as director, based in Boston.

Keough, with over 24 years of industry experience, joins as managing director, based in San Francisco. He previously worked for Bank of New York Mellon's investment management unit. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)