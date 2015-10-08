MOVES-Deutsche's wealth management unit expands US team

BRIEF-Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Oct 8 Deutsche Bank AG's asset and wealth management unit said Michael Keough and David Hanlon joined its institutional global client group in the Americas.
Hanlon, who most recently worked at F-Squared Investments, joins the unit as director, based in Boston.
Keough, with over 24 years of industry experience, joins as managing director, based in San Francisco. He previously worked for Bank of New York Mellon's investment management unit. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.
* Futures up: Dow 11 pts, S&P 4.5 pts, Nasdaq 12.5 pts (Adds details, comments, updates price)