MOVES-Deutsche re-hires former mortgage banker

BRIEF-Tesaro announces opening of Niraparib expanded access program for U.S. patients with ovarian cancer
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
NEW YORK, April 15 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank has welcomed a former collateralized mortgage obligation originator back to its mortgage securitization team after seven years away from the bank.
Mark Ginsberg, who left Deutsche in 2009 to join boutique investment bank Sander O'Neill before moving to broker-dealer Gleacher & Co Securities in 2012, returned last week.
He joins as a director and will report to Ryan Stark, Deutsche's head of US mortgage finance, a person close to the situation said. (Reporting by Will Caiger-Smith; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Tesaro announces opening of niraparib expanded access program for u.s. Patients with ovarian cancer
* Professional Diversity Network announces definitive agreement for sale of $3 million of common stock to cosmic forward limited
* KCG Holdings -in market making, averaged $26.7 billion dollar volume traded, 6.4 billion shares traded, and 3.4 million trades per day in U.S. equities for December