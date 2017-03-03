版本:
MOVES-Deutsche Bank says hires BoA's Whitaker for New York FIG team

NEW YORK, March 3 Deutsche Bank has hired Adora Whitaker as a managing director in its Financial Institutions Group (FIG) in New York, the German bank said on Friday.

Whitaker, who previously covered the insurance sector for Bank of America Corp, will report to Celeste Guth, Deutsche's co-head of Global FIG, starting in the spring.

Deutsche also separately said it had appointed Adam Raucher as an FIG managing director in New York focusing on North American depository institutions. Raucher previously worked in the bank's debt capital markets unit.

Nate Nussbaum will also join FIG in New York as a vice president, moving from the insurance debt capital markets team.

The moves come after three senior Deutsche FIG bankers left for RBC Capital Markets in January.

