MOVES-Deutsche Bank Wealth Management expands western US private banking team

July 13 Deutsche Bank's wealth management unit named Russell Daulton San Francisco market manager and Susan Rounds director and wealth planner for the company's U.S. western region.

Daulton, who has been with the bank for more than a decade, was most recently senior private banker with its wealth management unit in San Francisco.

Rounds joins from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

