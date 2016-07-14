REFILE-MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints new Americas M&A head in shuffle

(Corrects name to Kinnish in last paragraph)
* Bank also hires David King from Bank of America
By Liana B. Baker
July 13 Deutsche Bank AG has promoted
senior investment banker Charlie Dupree to be head of mergers
and acquisitions (M&A) in the Americas, replacing Jim Ratigan,
who will be leaving the bank, according to an internal memo sent
on Wednesday.
A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the contents of the
memo, which was seen by Reuters.
Ratigan, who was at the German bank for seven years, is
leaving to pursue external opportunities. Dupree will be based
in New York.
Tony Whittemore, a co-head of M&A left the bank earlier this
year and has now started at Barclays Plc.
The bank also announced changes to its technology group. It
hired David King, an investment banker from Bank of America Corp
to be co-head of Americas technology M&A, based in San
Francisco. He will oversee the group along with Tom Cho and
starts in the fall.
King had worked at Bank of America since 2000 and covers
large cap technology companies. He has advised technology
clients such as Dell, Salesforce.com Inc and Angie's
List Inc.
He will replace Lee Counselman, the former co-head of the
group, who will become global head of software.
The bank also said it promoted managing directors Jamie
Cheston and Brad Kinnish, who will be named co-heads of Americas
software.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Bill
Rigby)