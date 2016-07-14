REFILE-MOVES-Deutsche Bank appoints new Americas M&A head in shuffle

(Corrects name to Kinnish in last paragraph)

* Bank also hires David King from Bank of America

By Liana B. Baker

July 13 Deutsche Bank AG has promoted senior investment banker Charlie Dupree to be head of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the Americas, replacing Jim Ratigan, who will be leaving the bank, according to an internal memo sent on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo, which was seen by Reuters.

Ratigan, who was at the German bank for seven years, is leaving to pursue external opportunities. Dupree will be based in New York.

Tony Whittemore, a co-head of M&A left the bank earlier this year and has now started at Barclays Plc.

The bank also announced changes to its technology group. It hired David King, an investment banker from Bank of America Corp to be co-head of Americas technology M&A, based in San Francisco. He will oversee the group along with Tom Cho and starts in the fall.

King had worked at Bank of America since 2000 and covers large cap technology companies. He has advised technology clients such as Dell, Salesforce.com Inc and Angie's List Inc.

He will replace Lee Counselman, the former co-head of the group, who will become global head of software.

The bank also said it promoted managing directors Jamie Cheston and Brad Kinnish, who will be named co-heads of Americas software. (Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Bill Rigby)