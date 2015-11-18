版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 18日 星期三 21:11 BJT

MOVES-Deutsche AWM adds Matthew Lamb to alternatives coverage team

Nov 18 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management (Deutsche AWM), a unit of Deutsche Bank, appointed Matthew Lamb co-head of alternatives coverage in its global client group.

Lamb, based in London, was previously head of institutional and wholesale distribution for the UK and Middle East and global head of multi-asset sales at GAM. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐