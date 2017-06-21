Deutsche Bank taps Rose to head metals and mining team in Americas

June 21 Deutsche Bank has hired
Jonathan Rose as the head of its metals and mining investment
banking team in the Americas, according to an internal memo, the
contents of which were confirmed on Wednesday by a Deutsche Bank
spokeswoman.
Rose will be based in New York and report to John Anos,
co-head of the bank's global industrials group. He joins
Deutsche Bank from BMO Capital Markets, where he was
responsible for coverage of the global coal and North American
iron ore and metals sectors.
Rose has nearly 20 years of corporate finance experience
including broader metals and mining coverage roles at UBS Group
AG and JPMorgan Chase & Co, according to the
memo.
At Deutsche Bank, his role will involve advising metals and
mining clients on strategic and capital raising activities,
according to the memo.
