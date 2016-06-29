版本:
MOVES-Deutsche Bank names new head of Americas wealth planning

June 29 Deutsche Bank AG's wealth management unit named Sam Petrucci as head of wealth planning for the Americas.

Petrucci will be based in New York and will lead a team which provides wealth planning for ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

Petrucci joins from Credit Suisse where he was a managing director and head of the wealth planning group within private banking, North America. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru)

