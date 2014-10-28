MOVES-Deutsche Bank hires ex-Goldman partner Sam Wisnia - WSJ

Oct 28 Deutsche Bank AG hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc partner Sam Wisnia to head its fixed-income trading arm, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Wisnia headed macro structuring at Goldman Sachs before leaving two years ago to help start London-based private equity firm DMC Partners, which aimed to invest in emerging markets, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/10xg8hp)

The appointment of Wisnia, who will also lead Deutsche Bank's strategic analytics arm, is effective next month, the WSJ reported, citing a person.

Wisnia, to be based in London, will report to Ram Nayak, who is the head of structuring, the Journal said.

Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs could not be immediately reached for comment.

Deutsche Bank on Tuesday reshuffled its top management by naming Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at energy group E.ON and Goldman Sachs banker, as chief financial officer and putting current CFO Stefan Krause in charge of operations and strategy, German media reported. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)