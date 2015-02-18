MOVES-Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management names Trigo as MD for LatAm

UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
Feb 18 Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, part of Deutsche Bank AG, named Santiago Trigo managing director and market head for Southern Cone and Andean region in Latin America.
Based in Miami, Trigo will be responsible for delivering the company's wealth management platform in the region.
Trigo previously worked as a market manager at JPMorgan Private Bank, the wealth management unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co , in Mexico.
He has also worked at Bank of America Corp with the emerging markets debt trading group.
Trigo's appointment follows that of Dessy Arteaga, who joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management last month as a managing director and senior relationship manager, focusing on the ultra-high net worth individuals in Mexico. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru)
FRANKFURT, May 3 German lighting group Osram said its 2020 targets looked easier to achieve after a strong quarter that led it to raise its full-year targets on Tuesday but it was too early to hike the mid-term goals.
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.