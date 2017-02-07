CORRECTED-Deutsche Bank investment banking head Urwin in talks to leave -WSJ

(Corrects second paragraph to show Urwin was hired in 2015 not
2016)
Feb 7 Deutsche Bank AG's investment
banking chief Jeffrey Urwin is in talks to leave the role, and
the bank is in discussions to name finance chief Marcus Schenck
to run the unit, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The bank hired Urwin, a Briton, in February 2015 from JP
Morgan, where he co-headed the global banking division.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the report. (on.wsj.com/2lhcgiH)
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)