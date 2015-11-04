UPDATE 3-Deutsche Bank to pay $258 mln to settle U.S. sanctions case-NYDFS

(Adds bank manager's comments in final paragraph)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 4 Deutsche Bank AG will pay a $258 million
penalty to settle charges that it did business on behalf of
entities in U.S.-sanctioned countries like Iran and Syria, the
New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) and Federal
Reserve said on Wednesday.
Germany's largest bank conducted $10.9 billion in clearing
transactions for the customers from 1999 to 2006, using
"non-transparent methods and practices" to shield them from
scrutiny, the New York State regulator said.
The settlement requires Deutsche Bank to hire an independent
monitor and fire six employees, while several others have
already left. Deutsche Bank will pay $200 million of the penalty
to NYDFS and the remaining $58 million to the Fed.
"The conduct ceased several years ago, and since then we
have terminated all business with parties from the countries
involved," a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman said in a statement.
At issue are rules that prohibit doing business in countries
that the U.S. government has deemed havens for possible
terrorist financing. The U.S. had also identified a number of
Deutsche Bank customers as acting on behalf of those sanctioned
countries, including Iran, Syria, Libya and Sudan, regulators
said.
Deutsche Bank employees developed ways to get around the
rules for customers whose transactions in dollars were sent to
the United States, including at Deutsche Bank New York.
The goal was to avoid those payments from being scrutinized
in the United States, which could lead to processing delays or
the Fed freezing accounts.
One method was to remove details about sanctioned businesses
in messages that banks send to each other to facilitate
payments. That allowed the messages to slip through U.S. banking
procedures for catching transactions from sanctioned businesses,
the NYDFS said.
Some non-U.S. employees who worked with numerous Iranian,
Libyan and Syrian customers were considered experts in the
procedures, known as "OFAC-safe." The acronym refers to the
Office of Foreign Assets Control, a U.S. Treasury Department
unit that oversees and enforces trade sanctions.
Deutsche Bank employees also wrote a training manual for new
hires who processed payments in an overseas office which
explained how to handle transactions where sanctions were a
concern.
"Banks under embargo of the US (e.g., Iranian banks) must
not be displayed in any order to [Deutsche Bank New York] or any
other bank with American origin as the danger exists that the
amount will be frozen in the USA," the manual said, according to
regulators.
A bank manager told staff about a customer that was so
pleased about the handling of U.S. dollar transactions related
to Iran and Syria that it "used the opportunity to enquire
whether we can also do USD payments into Burma/Myanmar,"
according to regulators.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama,
Richard Chang and Andrew Hay)