Deutsche Bank looks to sell its Polish business -sources

WARSAW Nov 8 Deutsche Bank AG is
seeking to sell its Polish banking business, two banking sources
said, part of efforts by the German bank to shed non-core assets
and free up capital to meet tougher bank rules.
Germany's biggest bank is looking to sell off a string of
its smaller overseas operations to try to boost capital and to
simplify its business as part of chief executive John Cryan's
overhaul of the group.
A sale of Deutsche Bank Polska would also mark another exit
by a foreign banking group from Poland, where the government
wants to increase local ownership of the country's banks.
A senior bank source said Deutsche Bank Polska was up for
sale and another source familiar with the matter confirmed this.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Deutsche Bank Polska, with assets of 38 billion zlotys
($9.69 billion) is Poland's eleventh biggest lender in terms of
balance sheet size. Its profits fell last year partly because
Polish banks had to cope with record low interest rates and make
payments into a guarantee fund.
Both sources also said that Deutsche might have problems
with finding a buyer as roughly a third of Deutsche Bank
Polska's assets are in foreign-currency loans - mainly euro and
Swiss franc-denominated mortgages. The Polish regulator is
unlikely to allow the sale of these mortgages.
"The main question is who will be ready to buy it, as if you
deprive it of its Swiss franc-denominated mortgages portfolio,
not much remains," the senior bank source said.
The Polish financial regulator has so far demanded that
foreign investors seeking to exit Poland have to keep hold of
portfolios of foreign exchange-denominated mortgages to reduce
risks to the Polish financial sector.
Deutsche Bank Polska's foreign currency loans portfolio
stood at 12.6 billion zlotys ($3.21 billion), mainly in Swiss
francs and euros.
Other foreign players in Poland's banking industry are also
looking to sell. GE Money agreed earlier this year to
sell its Polish banking business to local lender Alior
.
Austria's Raiffeisen and UniCredit are
also in the process of selling their Polish arms with
state-controlled entities likely to become buyers.
Poland's ruling eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party
wants to curb what it sees as excessive foreign ownership in the
banking sector, currently at more than 50 percent, and, at the
same time get more control over the economy.
Currently, the state-run insurer PZU WA> and fund PFR
are in talks with UniCredit to buy Poland's second
biggest lender Bank Pekao, one of the country's
strongest banks ith only a small portfolio of foreign-currency
mortgages.
($1 = 3.9229 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Additional reporting in
FRANKFURT by Arno Schuetze. Editing by Jane Merriman)