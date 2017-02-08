UPDATE 1-Workers at Deutsche Bank's Postbank seek job guarantees -union

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
(Adds Verdi head for banking industry, details)
FRANKFURT Feb 8 Workers at Deutsche Bank's unit Postbank are seeking an extension of job guarantees for the retail bank's 18,000 staff until end-2022, chief negotiator Christoph Meister for the labour side from trade union Verdi says
* Current scheme expires June 2017. Job gurantees are on top of Postbank workers' agenda, ahead of pay
* Seeks 5 percent pay raise for Postbank employees in a collective agreement covering 12 months
* Says uncertainty over Postbank's future within Deutsche Bank is weighing on staff morale
* Reintegration of Postbank into Deutsche Bank would result in large numbers of job cuts
* Wage talks scheduled to begin on April 6, most likely in Bonn
* Verdi head for banking industry Jan Duscheck says currently negotiating with Deutsche Bank over allowing limited number of staff to work Saturdays for a limited period of 2-3 years
* Staff want benefits such as shorter working hours, 30 percent overtime pay in exchange for working Saturdays
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.