Deutsche Bank mulls full integration of Postbank -sources

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
FRANKFURT Oct 25 Deutsche Bank is considering a u-turn in its retail banking strategy and may opt for a full integration of its Postbank operations instead of a sale, three people close to the bank said.
Deutsche Bank, which bought Postbank in several steps from 2008 for a total of 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion), had earmarked the unit for sale in a bid to shrink its balance sheet. But no serious buyers have emerged and a potential stock market listing of the unit is seen as difficult in the current market environment.
With a divestment unlikely, the bank's supervisory board is set to discuss at its Wednesday meeting strategic alternatives for Postbank, including its full integration into Deutsche Bank, the people said.
Deutsche Bank and Postbank declined to comment. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Kathrin Jones, Arno Schuetze and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.