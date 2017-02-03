版本:
Deutsche Bank to cut as much as 17 pct of equities staff - WSJ

FRANKFURT Feb 3 Deutsche Bank plans to cut as much as 17 percent of its equities staff and 6 percent of its fixed-income staff around the world, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The paper said notices were to be sent to many employees next week. It cited one source as saying the cuts were part of Deutsche Bank's previously announced plans to cut 9,000 staff.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Kathrin Jones; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
