Deutsche Bank settles 2008-9 derivatives probe with SEC for $55 mln

FRANKFURT May 26 Deutsche Bank on Tuesday said it had settled a long-running investigation with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by agreeing to pay $55 million.

The SEC did not bring any charges against individuals in this case, nor did the bank admit or deny charges connected with the derivatives trades dating back to late 2008 and early 2009, the bank said in a statement.

While the SEC determined that Deutsche did not correctly value certain derivative trades, Deutsche said there was no reliable model to value those trades during the turbulent period following the collapse of Lehman Brothers. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)