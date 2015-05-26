UPDATE 1-SEC fines Deutsche Bank for accounting irregularities in crisis

* SEC fines Deutsche Bank $55 mln for accounting problems
FRANKFURT, May 26 U.S. officials said Deutsche
Bank misstated its financial accounts during the peak
of the financial crisis and fined the bank $55 million to settle
the long-running probe into the valuation of complex
derivatives.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not bring
any cases against individuals, nor did the bank admit or deny
allegations connected to trading "leveraged super senior" (LSS)
derivatives dating back to late 2008 and early 2009.
But the SEC issued a stinging critique of the bank's
accounting practices after determining that Deutsche undervalued
risk held on its books through the complex derivatives by not
correctly accounting for so-called gap risk in the LSS trades.
When the credit markets started to deteriorate in 2008,
Deutsche Bank steadily altered its methods for measuring the gap
risk, the SEC said. Each change in methodology reduced the value
assigned to the gap risk until Deutsche Bank eventually stopped
adjusting for gap risk altogether, the SEC said.
"Deutsche Bank failed to make reasonable judgments when
valuing its positions and lacked robust internal controls over
financial reporting," said Andrew Ceresney, director of the
SEC's division of enforcement, in a statement.
Deutsche, however, responded by saying that there was no
reliable model available for gap risk during the turbulence
following the collapse of Lehman Brothers.
Gap Risk is the risk that the present value of a trade could
exceed the value of posted collateral. By understating gap risk,
the bank's books may have appeared to be stronger than they
would have otherwise appeared during the peak of the crisis.
"The bank has not experienced any losses attributed to the
gap risk on the LSS securities as this risk never materialised,"
Deutsche said. The bank has cut its exposure by 95 percent of
its notional value since the crisis.
The cost of fines and settlements have dragged down reform
efforts at Deutsche, the euro zone's second-largest bank by
balance sheet, over the past three years, with the costs for
penalties climbing to over 9 billion euros since 2012.
Management fell under extreme pressure to speed up reforms
last week when shareholders expressed resounding disapproval
with their performance at the bank's annual meeting.
The SEC derivatives settlement shortens the list of
outstanding cases faced by the bank but leaves others, such as
international probes into forex dealings, open still.
