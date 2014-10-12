UPDATE 1-Deutsche clampdown on bad behaviour prompts exodus of traders -FT

(Adds Barclays declining to comment)
Oct 12 Senior bankers at Deutsche Bank AG
are leaving the bank amid a crackdown on bad
behaviour by traders, as the bank undergoes a probe by global
regulators into allegations of attempts to rig markets, the
Financial Times reported on Sunday.
The bank is planning to stop rewarding the best earners on
the trading floor with bonuses or promotions if they are
"disruptive" or are not seen as team players, the newspaper
said. (on.ft.com/1D5hsFV)
These bankers are drifting away from traditional banking to
less regulated areas like hedge fund management and boutique
firms, the newspaper said.
Deutsche Bank has been facing a set of investigations by
regulators involving allegations that benchmark interest rates
were manipulated and that some investors were unfairly favored
in off-market trading venues known as dark pools.
The newspaper reported that other banks like Barclays
are also in the process of introducing similar
measures, after its bonus culture was cited as one of the
factors that led to the Libor manipulation rate scandal.
Barclays is introducing a company-wide bonus policy this
year for bankers who stick to the British bank's values and
behavioral guidelines.
Barclays, which is also being investigated over the Libor
case, recently agreed to pay $20 million to settle a U.S class
action suit.
The newspaper said that senior bankers are now operating in
a much tighter environment, with an emphasis on following
non-binding ethical codes along with the rules.
Regulators have sued around 16 banks, including Barclays and
UBS, for rigging the Libor rate.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment further late Sunday night.
Barclays declined to comment.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Eric
Walsh)