UPDATE 2-Deutsche to pare investment bank, hive off Postbank in revamp

* To cut back investment banking, split off Postbank
* To invest in transaction banking, own retail chain
* To cut costs, redesign governance model
* Details of the strategy to be announced on Monday
* First quarter results to be published on Sunday
(Adds details from trade union statement, background)
By Thomas Atkins
FRANKFURT, April 24 Deutsche Bank
will cut back investment banking, sell its Postbank
retail chain via a public share offering and reduce costs, the
group said late on Friday, in a restructuring plan designed to
boost profits.
Germany's largest bank is under pressure to revive its
performance as new regulations, legal headaches and weak markets
eat into returns but investors will have to wait until Monday
for details of the strategy, which was unanimously endorsed by
the group's supervisory board after hours of deliberation.
In a statement, Deutsche said it wished "to remain a leading
global bank based in Germany" but the new strategy is a step
back from a previous commitment to maintain a universal platform
globally offering everything from derivatives to mortgages
Splitting Postbank but keeping the group's own-branded
retail chain means Deutsche management chose the less radical of
two restructuring models. Under a more dramatic plan previously
considered, Deutsche weighed leaving retail finance entirely and
becoming a pure investment and commercial bank.
The bank will pull back from some countries but invest in
operating divisions including transaction banking, asset and
wealth management, and its own-branded retail businesses.
Cost cuts, which are likely to include layoffs, will play a
large role as Deutsche withdraws from low-margin services and
grapples with sweeping changes in the financial industry that
have seen most of its European rivals like UBS already
retreat from capital markets.
"It's a very difficult and complex path," said Omar Fall,
equity analyst at investment bank Jefferies. "But at least
they're being proactive about doing something about the
structure of the business, which is different from the past,
when they would just raise new capital and say 'trust me it'll
be different this time.'"
The decision comes at a tumultuous time for co-chief
executives Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain.
U.S. and British regulators fined Deutsche a record $2.5
billion on Thursday for trying to manipulate benchmark interest
rates. The bank has said that neither Jain, who was running the
investment bank at the centre of the scandal, nor other
management board members were found to have been involved or
aware of the trader misconduct.
Fitschen, meanwhile, will stand trial on Tuesday in Munich
over allegations that he and other former executives worked to
precipitate the collapse of the Kirch media empire in order to
generate bountiful advisory fees to restructure the group. [ID:
nL5N0W43E3]
Fitschen has said publicly that he "neither lied nor
deceived" in the Kirch case.
ABOUT FACE
Friday's plan marks a strategic about-face for the two men,
who until recently were trumpeting Deutsche as Europe's "last
man standing" in investment banking and vowing to vacuum up
capital markets business left by retreating rivals.
Since the two took charge in 2012, Deutsche shares have
climbed only 22 percent, well below the 84 percent gain for the
Stoxx European Banks index. Hopes for a restructuring
have caused Deutsche's stock to rally in recent weeks.
The group has brought forward publication of its first
quarter results to Sunday and will unveil full details of its
strategic review on Monday.
Quarterly net income is expected to drop 40 percent to 655
million euros despite near-record revenue due to costly legal
charges, according to a poll of five analysts.
As part of its investment banking cuts, Deutsche is
expected to reduce its repo business and its prime brokerage
division, which provides loans and other services to hedge
funds.
The choice to offload only Postbank, which Deutsche bought
in steps for around 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) starting in
2008, is a concession to ratings agencies concerned that a
complete exit from retail in favour of investment banking would
raise Deutsche's risk profile.
It is also a nod to concerns in Berlin that a total retail
exit would see the country's flagship bank lose touch with its
home market, where Deutsche Bank serves some 8.5 million retail
clients through some 730 own-branded branches.
Trade union Verdi said re-floating Postbank would give the
chain a new chance to grow. Deutsche said it would deconsolidate
Postbank, signaling that its stake would fall to at least below
50 percent.
But the plan has its critics. "Selling Postbank is quite
likely to exacerbate Deutsche Bank's problems," wrote analysts
at Societe Generale in a recent note. Deutsche will likely incur
a loss on the sale. Its funding costs will also likely rise as
bond investors worry about the loss of earnings diversification
in the group, SocGen wrote.
(Editing by Philippa Fletcher, Carmel Crimmins and Maria
Sheahan)