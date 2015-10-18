CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank restructures business, removes top executives

(Corrects paragraphs 9-10 to say that Richie will head global
markets division and Urwin will run corporate and investment
banking)
* Sales and trading to form Global Markets unit
* Corpfin, transaction banking to form Corporate &
Investment Banking
* Parts ways with top execs, Colin Fan, Michele Faissola
* Bank has rarely "undergone such a fundamental
reorganization"-chairman
* All four main business units now represented directly on
board
By Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Oct 18 Deutsche Bank is
restructuring its business, splitting its investment bank in two
and parting ways with some of its top bankers as the new chief
executive of Germany's biggest bank sets out its most
"fundamental" overhaul.
Chief Executive John Cryan has come under mounting pressure
to reform the bank, as costly litigation from a series of
scandals and the fallout from the Asian market rout pushed its
valuation well below rivals such UBS and Credit Suisse
, who had already embarked on their restructuring.
The German flagship lender announced a record pretax loss of
6 billion euros ($6.81 billion) in the third quarter and warned
of a possible dividend cut.
As part of the overhaul, out goes Colin Fan, the
Chinese-born co-head responsible for securities trading. An ally
of Anshu Jain, the former co-chief executive of the bank, he
came to public attention last year when he warned trading and
investment banking staff against boastful or vulgar behaviour in
a video to all his staff.
The head of Deutsche's wealth management business, Michele
Faissola, will leave the bank after a transition period. He will
be replaced by Quintin Price, a former Blackrock manager.
Stephan Leithner, Stefan Krause and Henry Ritchotte are also
resigning from the management board.
"Deutsche Bank has rarely undergone such a fundamental
reorganization in its history. This also requires tough
decisions," Chairman Paul Achleitner said in a statement on
Sunday.
The overhaul, which comes just days ahead of an expected
strategy update, is part of a wide ranging restructuring at
European investment banks. Thousands of jobs cuts, business
closures and billions of euros of capital raisings are on the
cards as the new bosses of Europe's biggest banks respond to
pressure to devise new strategies to revive them.
SPLIT IN TWO
As part of the shake-up announced on Sunday, the sales and
trading activities will form a new division called Global
Markets, and will be run by Garth Richie, currently head of its
equities business.
The corporate and transaction banking operations will be
brought together in a Corporate & Investment Banking unit to be
overseen by current investment bank co-head Jeff Urwin. Deutsche
poached Urwin, a Briton, this February from JPMorgan, where he
co-headed the global banking unit, having joined the U.S. bank
in 2008 as part of its acquisition of Bear Stearns.
Deutsche bank will also split up its wealth management
division into one business looking after its super rich clients
and another focusing solely on institutional clients and funds.
The bank said all four of its main business divisions will
be represented on the management board and it will abolish its
second-tier group executive committee.
($1 = 0.8814 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Mark Potter amd Louise
Heavens)