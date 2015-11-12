Deutsche Bank announces new investment banking management team -memo

LONDON Nov 12 Deutsche Bank has announced a new management committee for its Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) unit as part of a shake-up of Germany's largest lender, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Former Goldman Sachs banker Alasdair Warren will join the bank in spring 2016 as its new head of CIB EMEA, as previously reported by Reuters and James McMurdo, currently CEO of Australia and New Zealand will become head of CIP APAC. John Eydenberg becomes vice chaie of CIB in the Americas.

The German bank, which has a big presence on Wall Street, announced in October that it would split its investment bank in two after mounting shareholder pressure for reform, with one part focusing on corporate and investment banking - traditional mergers and acquisitions and other advisory work - and the other on sales and trading.

The corporate and transaction banking operations have been brought together in a Corporate & Investment Banking unit to be overseen by current investment bank co-head Jeff Urwin.

Reuters previosuly reported that the German bank could announce the new team as soon as this week. (Reporting By Anjuli Davies, editing by Freya Berry)