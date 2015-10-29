European investment banks get the nip and tuck treatment

LONDON Oct 29 Europe's biggest investment banks are slimming down in a fight for survival, eight years after the global financial crisis wrought regulatory changes and sparked litigation costs that have left them still struggling to achieve profitability.

Deutsche Bank is embarking on "Strategy 2020", Barclays on "Strategy Refresh" and Credit Suisse is "right-sizing". The treatment looks familiar: change management, launch a strategic review, scale back, cut jobs, shed assets and slash costs.

Less predictable is whether such measures will make them lean, mean and freshly competitive.

Retrenching and cost-cutting European investment banks are on course to lose market share to their bigger U.S. rivals for the 10th straight year in 2015, leaving the continent in danger of having no global champion.

U.S. investment banks restructured and recapitalised sooner, buoyed by being based in the world's largest and most lucrative market for fees.

Wall Street banks are estimated to make an average return on equity (ROE) of 12.4 percent in 2015, versus 8.3 percent for their European peers, Morgan Stanley analysts calculate.

But not all is gloom in Europe.

Switzerland's UBS for instance exemplifies how scaling back can reap rewards, having drastically restructured its investment bank in 2012. It's forecast to make an ROE of 16.1 percent in 2015.

John Cryan, Deutsche Bank's new chief executive, said on Thursday he would cut 15,000 jobs at Germany's biggest bank, exit 10 countries and cut costs to less than 22 billion euros by 2018.

That should bring its costs down to about 70 percent of revenue in 2018, still glaringly higher than U.S. rivals like Goldman Sachs, JPmorgan and Citi, where the figure stands below 60 percent.

Cryan, a former UBS finance director, had already announced he would split Deutsche's investment bank in two. In both its Global Markets division, which will house sales and trading activities, and Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), the bank will halve its number of clients. It said that's because 30 percent of clients produce 80 percent of revenue.

PROFIT SQUEEZE

Its trading unit will also exit certain products in fixed income and currencies, where profits have been squeezed by new capital rules and moves towards electronic trading.

"At the margin, the restructuring is more aggressive, which is good longer-term," Nicholas Melhuish, head of global equities at Amundi Asset Management, one of Deutsche Banks's 10 largest investors, told Reuters. "The issue is what you are left with at DB once you shrink the investment bank."

Credit Suisse, whose new CEO Tidjane Thiam announced big restructuring plans on Oct. 21, is emphasising wealth management and growing in Asia.

Alongside raising 6 billion Swiss francs from investors, CS will cut 1,600 jobs in its home market and relocate up to 1,800 positions from London where costs are particularly high.

It also plans to lower capital used by the investment bank, mainly in its "macro" businesses, which includes foreign exchange and rates trading products, and where the bank plans to reduce risk-weighted assets by 72 percent by year end.

Like executives at cross-town rival UBS, however, Thiam remains convinced that "to be a winner in private banking you need to be good at investment banking."

Britain's Barclays, meanwhile, is just over halfway through a three-year plan to cut 19,000 jobs, including 7,000 in the investment bank. This week it appointed former JPmorgan investment bank boss James "Jes" Staley as its third new CEO since the 2008 crisis.

American-born Staley, 58, faces challenges including improving Barclays' reputation after a series of scandals, cutting costs and deciding how big an investment bank it should keep.

Echoing the shift taking hold across Europe, Barclays investment bank boss Tom King recently said the focus is strictly on returns rather than revenue, and sources have said that will not change under Staley.

"That means not being everything to everybody," said King. "But picking our spots and being excellent where we choose to compete." (Additional reporting by Sinead Cruise in London and Silvia Aloisi in Milan; Editing by David Holmes)