Russia c.bank says Deutsche Bank employee manipulated markets

MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that a banker at Deutsche Bank's Russian branch had manipulated markets by conducting 300 billion roubles ($4.87 billion) of trades with relatives over two and a half years.

The central bank said the trades, which were made between January 2013 and July 2015, had generated a profit of 255 million roubles ($4.14 million) for Deutsche Bank employee Yuri Khilov and three relatives.

The findings are the result of a long-running investigation into allegations that Deutsche helped clients in Russia disguise suspicious trades.

