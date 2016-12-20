Russia c.bank says Deutsche Bank employee manipulated markets

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia's central bank said on Tuesday that a banker at Deutsche Bank's Russian branch had manipulated markets by conducting 300 billion roubles ($4.87 billion) of trades with relatives over two and a half years.
The central bank said the trades, which were made between January 2013 and July 2015, had generated a profit of 255 million roubles ($4.14 million) for Deutsche Bank employee Yuri Khilov and three relatives.
The findings are the result of a long-running investigation into allegations that Deutsche helped clients in Russia disguise suspicious trades.
A Deutsche spokesman in Russia declined immediate comment. ($1 = 61.6257 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Additional reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.