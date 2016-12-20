Deutsche Bank says studied manipulation case reported by Russia c.bank

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 20 A Deutsche Bank spokesman in Russia said on Tuesday the bank had conducted an internal investigation into the activities of the former employee cited in an investigation by the Russian central bank into market manipulation.
Deutsche said it would closely cooperate with authorities on such matters in future and that it was committed to combat any "misconduct activities."
The Bank of Russia said earlier on Tuesday that a banker at Deutsche Bank's Russian branch had manipulated markets by conducting 300 billion roubles ($4.87 billion) of trades with relatives over two and a half years. (Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.