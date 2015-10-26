U.S. money landering probe into Deutsche Moscow unit widens - FT

Oct 25 U.S. regulators are expanding their probe
into Deutsche Bank AG as a money laundering
investigation of a Moscow unit has widened into possible
sanctions violations, the Financial Times reported, citing
sources.
The U.S. Justice Department and New York State's Department
of Financial Services (DFS) are increasing the scope of their
investigation into the bank because a few transactions allegedly
involved U.S. dollars and a former banker who is a U.S. citizen,
the newspaper reported on Sunday. (on.ft.com/1S4Mp4g)
The regulatory investigation involving trades worth $6
billon would be one of the first by the U.S. authorities
regarding a potential breach of Western sanctions against Russia
after its 2014 annexation of Crimea, the business daily said.
Citing sources, Reuters reported in July that the DFS has
asked the bank for detailed information on possible
money-laundering transactions by some clients in Russia that
could exceed a total of $6 billion.
The investigation focuses on so-called "mirror trades,"
which could allow the movement of funds from one country to
another without passing through normal procedures for
cross-border money transfers, the paper reported.
Tim Wiswell, an ex-Deutsche Bank trader, lost his job
earlier this year amid an investigation by European and U.S.
regulators into "mirror trades."
Wiswell sued the bank in October for wrongful dismissal.
U.S. authorities are now examining whether his alleged
involvement reflected a broader scheme that had been approved by
bank executives, the newspaper said.
The bank, which launched an internal investigation into
Russian securities trades in June, is also being examined to see
if it had compliance programs ready for Russian sanctions and
provided accurate information to regulators, the newspaper said.
"Deutsche Bank has taken disciplinary measures with regards
to certain individuals in this matter and will continue to do so
with respect to others, as warranted," the FT quoted the bank
saying.
The bank's Russian clients subject to U.S. sanctions include
brothers Arkady and Boris Rotenberg, who are close associates of
Russian president Vladimir Putin, the FT reported.
The Justice Department and DFS could not be reached for
comments outside regular business hours.
Reuters could not reach Deutsche Bank and Tim Wiswell
immediately.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)