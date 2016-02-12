Deutsche Bank has enough capital, is strong lender - Schaeuble

Heineken in advanced talks to buy Kirin's Brazilian unit - Valor
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
BRUSSELS Feb 12 German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Friday brushed aside concerns about Deutsche Bank whose shares fell to a 30-year low early this week, saying Germany's largest lender was "strong."
"Deutsche Bank has enough capital," Schaeuble said in Brussels after talks with his euro zone colleagues.
Deutsche Bank shares were up 9.8 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley)
BRASILIA, Jan 19 Dutch brewer Heineken NV is in advanced talks to buy the Brazilian unit of Japanese rival Kirin Holdings Co Ltd, financial newspaper Valor Economico said on Thursday.
COPENHAGEN, Jan 19 Facebook will build a new data centre in the Danish city of Odense, the California-based tech company said at a press conference with local authorities, only the third such facility outside of the United States.
* Royal Mail falls after results (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)