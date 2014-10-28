CORRECTED-Deutsche Bank reshuffles management board, names new CFO

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national soccer team
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
(Corrects dates in last paragraph)
FRANKFURT Oct 28 Deutsche Bank will reshuffle top management by naming Marcus Schenck, former finance chief at energy group E.ON and Goldman Sachs banker, as chief financial officer and putting current CFO Stefan Krause in charge of operations and strategy, the bank said on Tuesday.
Henry Ritchotte, age 51, will continue as chief operating officer with responsibility for technology and operations, and will in addition assume responsibility for the bank's global digital agenda, Deutsche said in a statement.
Krause will take on strategy alongside his CFO duties on Nov. 1 and Schenck will assume the CFO title on May 21, 2015. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
* Delta and Aeromexico strike multi-year deal with the Mexican national team
May 4 Gold inched up on Thursday, but held near a six-week low hit in the previous session as expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates as early as June boosted the dollar. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,240.81 per ounce as of 0100 GMT, but fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday, its worst single-day drop since Nov. 23, breaching the 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Prices hit a low of $1,236.01, a level not seen since Marc
* Theratechnologies partner submits biologics license application for HIV Monoclonal Antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral Ibalizumab