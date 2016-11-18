Deutsche Bank looking to cut back U.S. mortgage securitisation - sources

* Debt securities trading made Deutsche global heavyweight
* Bank now examining retrenchment from business
* Decision due early 2017, U.S. mortgages first up - sources
By Arno Schuetze, Kathrin Jones and Mariana Ionova
FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 18 Deutsche Bank is
looking to cut its loan securitisation business further starting
with repackaged U.S. mortgages, two people familiar with the
matter said, as the lender braces for a large fine in the United
States for alleged mis-selling of such debt.
A final decision about this core business is set to come
early next year, the people said, and securitisation cutbacks
could become a central part of an expected strategic overhaul at
the bank, once U.S. authorities have settled on a penalty.
As well as rolling back the repackaging and resale of U.S.
mortgages, European car loan securitisation and other areas may
also be cut, the people said, adding that management were still
debating the scale of the reductions.
"We have already shrunk the business over the last two to
three years," a person with direct knowledge of the bank's plans
said. "It could shrink a lot more. Not only sales and trading,
but also in origination."
Such a move would mark a retreat from a core business that
helped Deutsche become one of the most dominant investment banks
in the world before the financial crash. Now, the International
Monetary Fund considers it a big risk to the financial system.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment.
Germany's flagship lender is among the top six investment
banks globally in securitisation, according to research group
Coalition. The asset-backed Securities (ABS) market in the
United States alone was worth almost $2 trillion in 2015.
But tougher regulation following the financial crash has
made it more expensive for banks to trade such complex
securities as they tie up more capital.
Compounding Deutsche's difficulties, the U.S. Department of
Justice has demanded it pay up to $14 billion to settle claims
it misled investors when selling mortgage-backed securities in
the United States before the crisis.
FALLING RETURNS
Despite its insistence the final fine will be less, Deutsche
Bank's stock price fell by almost a quarter in the two weeks
that followed the U.S. demand, dragging down many of its rivals.
Deutsche Bank is one of the most high profile cases in the
United States. It had a 6.4 percent share of the U.S.
residential mortgage-backed securities market before the crash,
according to rating agency Moody's.
U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs, which had a slightly
larger share of the U.S. mortgage-backed securities market than
Deutsche, reached a settlement of roughly $5 billion over
similar allegations.
In paring back its presence, Deutsche is responding not only
to tighter regulation but also tougher market conditions. Banks
are now sometimes required to hold more than a fifth of the
value of such securities as capital to guard against losses,
making it more expensive than many other forms of banking.
That prompted banks to shift from trading parcels of loans
to helping clients create such securities as a way of raising
finance. But competition in this sector is stiff and Deutsche
Bank has struggled to get a foothold, market players said.
Although it has largely recovered in the United States, the
European market for asset-backed securities - securities based
on pooled loans such as mortgages, car loans or consumer credit
- is only half the size it was before the crash in 2008.
While trading such securities has been a money spinner in
the past, one of the people said Deutsche's track record was
mixed: "We don't always have the right level of returns."
Paring back securitisation would be in line Deutsche Bank
Chief Executive John Cryan's pledged to get out of unprofitable
businesses.
(Writing by Arno Schuetze and John O'Donnell; editing by David
Clarke)