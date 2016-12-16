Deutsche Bank to pay $37 mln to settle charges it misled dark pool investors

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON Dec 16 A unit of Deutsche Bank AG will pay $37 million to settle federal and state charges alleging the bank misled its dark pool clients about its order routing services, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Friday.
In settling with both New York and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Schneiderman said Deutsche Bank also admitted that its marketing materials were misleading. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.