Deutsche Bank to pay $37 mln to settle charges it misled dark pool investors

WASHINGTON Dec 16 A unit of Deutsche Bank AG will pay $37 million to settle federal and state charges alleging the bank misled its dark pool clients about its order routing services, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said Friday.

In settling with both New York and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Schneiderman said Deutsche Bank also admitted that its marketing materials were misleading. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)

