Deutsche Bank to pay $38 mln in U.S. silver price-fixing case

NEW YORK Oct 17 Deutsche Bank AG has agreed to pay $38 million to settle U.S. litigation over allegations it illegally conspired with other banks to fix silver prices at the expense of investors, according to court papers filed on Monday.

The settlement, disclosed in papers filed in Manhattan federal court, came in one of many recent lawsuits in which investors have accused banks of conspiring to rig rates and prices in financial and commodities markets. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)