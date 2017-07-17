FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German finance ministry notes possible ECB review of Deutsche shareholders, declines further comment
调查：美联储料在9月宣布缩减资产负债表 并于第四季升息
焦点：美国概述北美自由贸易协定谈判策略 防止汇率操控亦纳入其中
亚洲主权投资者与私募型基金对决 抢投非公开上市资产
2017年7月17日 / 上午10点39分

German finance ministry notes possible ECB review of Deutsche shareholders, declines further comment

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

BERLIN, July 17 (Reuters) - The German finance ministry has taken notice of reports that the European Central Bank was considering a review of Deutsche Bank's two largest shareholders, a spokeswoman said on Monday, declining further comment.

A regulatory source told Reuters that the ECB, Europe's top banking regulator, may launch a so-called ownership control procedure to scrutinize both Qatar's royal family and China's HNA, which each own just under 10 percent of the shares of Germany's flagship lender.

"We have taken notice of the reports," the spokeswoman said during a regular government news conference. "I have nothing to add." (Reporting by Joseph Nasr, editing by Thomas Escritt)

