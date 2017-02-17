UPDATE 1-China's HNA takes 3 pct stake in Deutsche Bank

* HNA holds 3.04 pct in Deutsche Bank

* Says could buy more shares but will remain below 10 pct

* Says has confidence in Deutsche Bank management

* Deutsche Bank says welcomes any long-term investor (Adds HNA comments, background)

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 China's HNA Group has taken a stake of just over 3 percent in Deutsche Bank and said on Friday it could buy further shares in the German lender.

"We have the fullest confidence in Deutsche Bank's management and will keep a close watch on its future steps and lend support as a shareholder where appropriate," a spokesman for HNA said.

The Chinese aviation and shipping company intends to keep its holding below 10 percent, he said.

HNA's stake of 3.04 percent, worth around 750 million euros ($799 million) at current share prices, makes it the bank's biggest shareholder after Qatar, which has close to 10 percent of stock via two sovereign wealth funds, and BlackRock, which owns 6.1 percent.

Deutsche Bank said it welcomed in principle any investor with a long-term view.

