Deutsche Bank falls after unveiling capital raising

LONDON May 19 - Deutsche Bank falls after unveiling capital raising. - Group Chief Financial Officer says revenues could decrease as trading remains weak. - For more on Deutsche Bank's results, see (Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Lionel Laurent)
