RPT-No easy way out for Deutsche Bank as investors 'lose faith'

* Bank's market value has almost halved since a year ago
* Two top 10 investors say running out of patience with
turnaround
* Government would intervene if takeover offer made - source
* CEO Cryan tells employees Deutsche is "absolutely rock
solid"
By Kathrin Jones and Arno Schuetze
FRANKFURT, Feb 9 Deutsche Bank bosses
face a formidable task to drag its shares off a 30-year low,
with reassurances about its capital levels doing little to
improve investor confidence and few other options on the table
to trigger a recovery.
Germany's flagship lender has trailed its rivals in bouncing
back from the 2008 financial crisis, hamstrung by having to pay
out billions of dollars in fines to end a string of legal
disputes and ageing technical infrastructure.
It is the last of the major European banks to embark on a
painful restructuring of its bloated investment bank, in the
face of tougher regulation that reduced profitability, and the
cost of that overhaul contributed to it posting its biggest
annual loss on record last month.
Deutsche Bank's shares have fallen around 40 percent since
the start of the year, leading a slump across the European
banking sector - with a relief rally on Tuesday after the bank
said it had reserves to pay coupons on its riskiest type of debt
extinguished and erased by the afternoon.
Shareholders are worried about the ability of management to
execute a two-year turnaround plan, announced last October,
against the backdrop of a deteriorating global economic outlook
and negative interest rates.
"Investors have completely lost their faith in the bank," a
top 10 shareholder told Reuters, adding that a fast recovery in
the share price was unlikely given the magnitude of the problems
weighing on the company.
Several investors told Reuters they feared Deutsche would
need to tap markets for more capital - despite raising a total
of nearly 20 billion euros ($22.6 billion) from investors in
2010 and 2014 - to deal with regulatory and legal issues.
"We believe that Deutsche Bank has a capital shortfall of up
to 7 billion euros, depending on the outcome of a range of
litigation issues, which could necessitate a highly dilutive
capital increase," Citi analysts wrote in a note last week.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on its capital position
when contacted by Reuters. But the bank's co-Chief Executive
John Cryan wrote to employees on Tuesday, telling them they
could reassure clients the bank's capital position was
"absolutely rock solid".
"The market also expressed some concern about the adequacy
of our legal provisions but I don't share that concern. We will
almost certainly have to add to our legal provisions this year
but this is already accounted for in our financial plan," he
added.
But several investors said they felt time was running out
for the bank to show successes - such as returning to profit or
stabilising its share price - after other large lenders had
moved on and closed the chapter of financial crisis.
'NO BENEFIT OF DOUBT'
"There's no benefit of the doubt," another top 10 investor
said, adding currently investors were voting with their feet.
"Two years (as planned by Cryan for the revamp) is a long time.
There's no margin for error."
Questions are also being raised about the quality of the
bank's supervisory board.
"We miss competence in financials on the supervisory board,"
said the first top 10 shareholder, adding that support for
Chairman Paul Achleitner was also waning and a new face was
needed for a fresh start for the bank.
"However, at this stage, there's no obvious candidate to
succeed him, so he will likely be kept in charge until the end
of his mandate in May 2017," the shareholder said.
Deutsche declined to comment on Achleitner's position or
about investor concerns about the board.
A share price slide of this magnitude - Deutsche's market
value has roughly halved from a year ago to around 19 billion
euros - would normally trigger speculation that it could become
a takeover target.
But Cryan recently met members German Chancellor Angela
Merkel's government, and sources close to the ruling coalition
said that while the government has no direct means to deter
potential suitors, Deutsche Bank enjoyed some protection as it
is regarded by many Germans as a part of the national identity.
"The government would intervene in case someone launched a
takeover," said a source close to the government.
He added that any suitors would be advised to seek
government approval for a potential takeover of Deutsche Bank to
avoid the risk of working against the will of the political
establishment.
"We do not worry too much about a possible takeover of
Deutsche Bank," Cryan said at the bank's annual press conference
in late January, adding that regulators would also likely frown
at the combination of two large banks.
But this means its share price is set to be marooned at its
current levels for some time, say analysts, piling the pressure
on Cryan to show his plan to cut costs by trimming Deutsche's
investment bank and selling non-core assets will reap rewards.
"We think the stock will struggle to re-rate, despite being
the cheapest globally systemic bank," Morgan Stanley analyst Huw
Van Steenis wrote after the bank posted its record loss.
($1 = 0.8836 euros)
(Additional reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Editing by Rachel
Armstrong and Pravin Char)