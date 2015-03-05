Deutsche Bank says no major changes needed to universal model

FRANKFURT, March 5 Deutsche Bank does
not need to change its universal banking model dramatically, but
faces pressure to cut costs like the rest of the banking sector,
Co-CEO Juergen Fitschen said on Thursday.
Germany's largest bank is carrying out a strategic review
which is expected to see it trim overheads and sharpen its focus
on profitable business niches. Some activities under its current
strategy of providing a broad spectrum of financial services
globally may be shed.
"We have a strong tendency to continue to support the
universal banking model," Fitschen told a financial conference.
"I don't think that you have to expect that we must make
dramatic changes."
The bank has promised to reveal its plans in the second
quarter this year.
"You have to cut costs. There the needs are great and we
will face the consequences for the next few years," he said,
referring to the financial sector.
Fitschen said he was concerned U.S. regulators would impose
additional capital requirements on internationally active banks
such as Deutsche, which could force it to trim its balance sheet
or raise billions of euros in capital to fortify its leverage
ratio.
He said using the leverage ratio as a measure of a bank's
robustness was disadvantageous to Deutsche which, like other
European banks, keeps most of the loans it generates on its
balance sheet instead of selling them off, as U.S. banks do.
"We'd like to have clarity on this issue quickly," Fitschen
said, urging European regulators to stand their ground in
negotiations over international standards.
Fitschen said Deutsche was working to close the book on a
series of investigations that threaten it with billions of euros
in fines and settlements. The bank has paid 7 billion euros
($7.7 billion) in fines and settlements since 2012.
"We're seeking to get this behind us as soon as possible.
The costs are manageable," he said.
Fitschen said he was envious of the profitability U.S.
banks, the biggest of which are rivals in the global market for
financial services and investment banking.
"I'm a little bit jealous that our colleagues in America can
earn so much money. I sure wish we could do that," he said.
Wall Street rival JP Morgan earned $22 billion in
net profit in 2014, more than 10 times more than Deutsche's 1.7
billion euros ($1.9 billion).
($1 = 0.9051 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by David Clarke)