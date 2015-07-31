UPDATE 2-Deutsche Bank to freeze executive bonuses - sources

* Cash bonuses frozen for all execs except CEO, CFO, retail
head
* Total of 16 mln euros put on ice for 2014, 2015
* Watchdog Bafin has found shortcomings in senior oversight
of bank investigate
(adds details from an additional source, adds information about
pulling back business activities from some countries)
By Kathrin Jones
FRANKFURT, July 31 Deutsche Bank is
freezing 2015 cash bonuses for current and former management
board members while German regulator BaFin reviews the bank's
role in an interest rate manipulation scandal, two people
familiar with the matter said.
Deutsche Bank has been hit with over 9 billion euros ($9.8
billion) in fines and settlements in the past three years,
including a record $2.5 billion settlement with U.S. authorities
for its involvement in manipulating the Libor benchmark interest
rate.
The bonus freeze affects all members of the management board
except new Chief Executive John Cryan, new Chief Financial
Officer Marcus Schenck and new retail bank head Christian
Sewing, one of the people said, adding that the move would also
hit former top managers entitled to 2015 cash bonuses.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the bonus freeze.
Combined with a similar freeze in 2014, a total of 16
million euros ($17.7 million) would be held back, the source
said.
Cryan criticised staff in a memo on Thursday, saying
performance was "nowhere good enough" after Germany's largest
bank said its turnaround was at risk from heavy legal charges.
The bank has set aside a fresh 1.2 billion euros ($1.3
billion) for fines and settlements as of June 30 and said it
might not reach its 2020 performance targets.
According to the person familiar with the bank, Deutsche
Bank pays its in-house lawyers 150 million euros a year to work
on the swathe of cases, and spends another 350 million euros on
external legal advice.
Germany's financial watchdog has found shortcomings in the
way several of Deutsche Bank's senior managers went about
investigating the wrongdoings of bank staff. Deutsche Bank has
disputed the allegations.
Separately, Deutsche Bank is trimming its overseas
activities as a first step under the new CEO to revamp the
lender.
Deutsche is planning to pull out of countries such as
Finland, Norway, Denmark, Malta, New Zealand and Peru where it
has only a small presence, the source said, adding discussions
were ongoing on a potential retreat from six further countries.
Investors want to see Cryan, who has a reputation for swift
action and straight talk, tackle a long list of problems which
have depressed its share price.
Deutsche Bank was shaken after its two co-chief executives
quit following a string of regulatory run-ins, failed promises
and a shareholder vote of no confidence.
The new CEO has vowed to close down business lines with poor
prospects or standards.
When asked about the cutting back of Deutsche Bank's
activities, a spokesman said the bank would not comment on
speculation, and that the lender would give details about its
new strategy at the end of October.
(Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Elaine
Hardcastle)