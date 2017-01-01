UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank chairman rules out European merger - Frankfurter Allgemeine

* European merger not a priority for Deutsche - Achleitner
* Says new bank capital rules threaten European lenders
* Confirms will seek new five-year term as chairman in May
(Adds chairman's comments on Europe-U.S. rivalry, nationalism
and his re-election bid)
BERLIN, Jan 1 Deutsche Bank Chairman
Paul Achleitner has ruled out a European merger or a state
bailout after the lender's mortgage settlement with the U.S.
Department of Justice, Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung
reported.
The bank, Germany's biggest, last week announced a $7.2
billion settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over its
sale and pooling of mortgage securities in the run-up to the
2008 financial crisis.
"The management board in principle looks at everything that
could help the business," Achleitner said in an interview with
the weekly newspaper published on Sunday.
"At the moment, however, enthusiasm for a pan-European
merger is muted as we have other priorities," he said, when
asked why Deutsche does not merge with Italy's UniCredit
or another lender.
Deutsche, which is trying to simplify its operations to make
it more efficient, will keep its investment banking operations
and ensure they comply with political and regulatory rules,
Achleitner said.
Supervisors including Germany's Bundesbank and the European
Central Bank have called for more consolidation in the banking
sector, saying there are still too many banks despite a steady
fall in the number of branches since the 2008 financial crisis.
Higher capital requirements would put European banks at a
competitive disadvantage to their U.S. rivals, Achleitner said,
referring to efforts by the Basel committee of supervisors to
tighten bank capital rules to avoid a repeat financial crisis.
"The global rules, established with the Basel accord, must
not one-sidedly reflect the views of the Americans," Achleitner
said.
The former finance chief of Allianz said European
banks needed to defend their interests more vigorously against
rivals in the United States where lenders are helped by
state-sponsored bodies such as Fannie Mae, allowing them to shed
part of the risk of mortgages.
"It's obvious that national interests are increasingly being
defined and represented in a more robust fashion," Achleitner
said. "It's about time that we Europeans stand up for our
interests too."
Separately, Achleitner said government aid for players in
the financial industry would not become an issue in Germany.
"No one in Germany needs to worry about rescuing banks,"
said Achleitner, who confirmed he will stand for re-election as
chairman at the bank's annual general meeting in May.
By contrast, the Italian government has earmarked 20 billion
euros ($21 billion) to bolster its ailing lenders.
The Bank of Italy said on Thursday that total costs for the
state bailout of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena would
come to about 6.6 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9512 euros)
