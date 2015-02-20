Deutsche Bank, Santander U.S. units likely to fail Fed stress test - WSJ

Feb 20 European banks including Deutsche Bank AG
and Banco Santander SA are likely to fail
the U.S. Federal Reserve's stress test over shortcomings in how
they measure and predict potential losses and risks, the Wall
Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Deutsche Bank Trust Corp is expected to be found adequately
capitalized by the Fed but will likely receive a warning on
qualitative shortcomings, the newspaper said, citing people
familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1ztJDuS)
Santander is also likely to fail for qualitative reasons,
rather than because the stress test depleted its capital below
regulatory minimums, the journal reported, citing the people.
Santander failed its first stress test run last year.
Deutsche Bank is undergoing the U.S. stress test process for the
first time.
The U.S. Federal Reserve declined to comment.
"Deutsche Bank Trust Corporation, which represents less than
5 percent of Deutsche Bank AG's total assets, was pleased to
participate" in the stress tests this year, a spokeswoman told
Reuters.
Santander declined to comment.
The Fed will disclose partial results of the test on March 5
and full results on March 11.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru and Douwe Miedema
in Washington; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)