Deutsche Bank calls for reform of global financial messaging system SWIFT

FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Deutsche Bank is
calling for a reform of SWIFT, the global financial messaging
system which has faced criticism since February's $81 million
heist at Bangladesh Bank.
Germany's flagship lender - which the International Monetary
Fund has branded as the world's systemically most risky bank for
its numerous links to other lenders - is one of the biggest
users of SWIFT. It is one of the first large banks to publicly
urge changes.
SWIFT is only as strong as its weakest member, Deutsche
Bank's Chief Information Security Officer Hinrich Voelcker said
on Wednesday, adding the bank was in discussions with SWIFT
about the consequences of the Bangladesh heist.
"If trust in this system breaks down we all have a problem,"
he said, without saying which specific reforms he believes are
needed.
SWIFT is a member-owned cooperative, dominated by large
Western banks, including lenders such as Citi, JP Morgan
and BNP Paribas, which built the network
decades ago.
It now connects more than 10,000 different financial firms
and industry experts have said all of its users should have to
meet a minimum security standard to continue accessing it.
Since the 1990s, many smaller banks in emerging markets have
joined SWIFT, which stands for Society of Worldwide Interbank
Financial Telecommunication.
Current and former board members of SWIFT have told Reuters
that for years the organisation suspected there were weaknesses
in the way smaller banks used its messaging
terminals.
In the Bangladesh heist, hackers broke into a computer
interface called Alliance Access, a piece of software sold by
SWIFT for accessing its central network. It is still unclear
exactly how the thieves gained entry.
Bank Bangladesh, the country's central bank, has alleged a
botched upgrade of its system left vulnerabilities in it. SWIFT
has rejected any responsibility for the way Bangladesh Bank
upgraded its systems.
Since the Bangladesh incident many banks have added security
features, Deutsche Bank's Voelcker said, adding rapid alert
systems helped banks exchange information on hack attempts and
patterns.
(Reporting by Andreas Kröner; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing
by Mark Potter)