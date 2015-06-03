Deutsche Bank partners with Microsoft, HCL, IBM in tech lab launch

FRANKFURT, June 3 Deutsche Bank will
launch three innovation labs this year, partnering with big
development firms to speed creation of financial technology for
its own uses and will spend up to 1 billion euros ($1.11
billion) on digital development in the next 5 years.
Germany's largest lender, which is overhauling its own
infrastructure, said it would work with three technology
partners for the labs, including Microsoft in Berlin,
HCL in London and IBM in Silicon Valley.
The announcement confirms a Reuters story from Tuesday,
which said Deutsche Bank was preparing to launch the labs by
year-end to address rapidly changing needs of the banking sector
and its clients.
"These labs will act as a bridge between start-ups and
different parts of the bank, enabling it to apply innovative
technology to enhance service to clients and internal
processes," said Henry Ritchotte, Chief Operating Officer and
Chief Digital Officer at the bank in a statement.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)