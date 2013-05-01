版本:
Deutsche Bank plans Tier 2 as part of capital boost plans

LONDON, May 1 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank, rated A2/A+/A+, announced plans on Wednesday for a Tier 2 dollar-denominated bond. A two-week roadshow for the self-led bond will begin next week in Europe before moving to the US the following week.

The Tier 2 bond is part of the German bank's plans to issue new stock and increase its capital reserves having drawn criticism for having insufficient cushions to handle another financial crisis.
