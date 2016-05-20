Deutsche Bank investigates deal that may have profited staff

FRANKFURT May 20 Deutsche Bank is
investigating staff involvement in a transaction suspected of
causing a conflict of interest and has suspended bonus payments
of the staff while the probe is ongoing, the bank said on
Friday.
The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that six
current and former employees had made about $37 million by
chipping in their own money to trades between Deutsche Bank and
a hedge fund in 2009 that were meant to remove some of the risk
the bank had taken on from an insurance client.
The report said the employees included Colin Fan, its former
co-head of investment banking, who is alleged to have made $9
million on a $1 million investment in the trades.
Fan left Deutsche last October, having made headlines in
2014 when he sent a video message to staff warning them not to
be boastful or vulgar, and chastising those who he said had
fallen short of established standards.
A spokesman for Fan denied he had done anything wrong and
said he had met all appropriate compliance procedures and had
been entirely transparent at all times.
Deutsche said that it was investigating the case and
examining its controls.
"We are reviewing a transaction that may have involved
unacceptable conflicts of interest when structured in 2009," the
bank said in a statement. It said that no client had been put at
a disadvantage by the deal.
"As we conclude our investigation, we will take disciplinary
measures where appropriate and review further our controls to
minimise the chance of a reoccurrence," it said, adding that
bonus payments to staff under investigation had been suspended.
The Wall Street Journal said that bank auditors were
examining whether the trades between Deutsche and the hedge fund
had resulted in inflated fees being paid to the hedge fund and
the bank's staff.
