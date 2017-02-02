Deutsche Bank so far benefited from Trump effect on markets - CEO

BRIEF-Canadian Overseas Petroleum announces common share offering
* Announces common share offering to raise gross proceeds of 3.25 million pounds
FRANKFURT Feb 2 Deutsche Bank has so far benefited from effects that the election of Donald Trump as new U.S. president has had on global markets, Chief Executive John Cryan said.
"The effect has been seen in asset prices, market activity and volatility - all of those generally have been good for us," Cryan said at a news conference on Thursday to discuss the bank's 2016 results.
"The three most important drivers of revenues of our markets business would be asset prices, volatility levels and customer activity. Particularly with the latter we have been very pleased," he said.
Despite Trump's rhetoric on deregulation, Deutsche Bank does not expect a massive change in U.S. bank rules.
"We don't expect the wheel to be reversed," he said. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
May 25 - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares scaled two-year highs on Thursday while the dollar and U.S. bond yields slipped after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled a cautious approach to future rate hikes and the reduction of its $4.5 trillion of bond holdings. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices ro
SHANGHAI, May 25 Google's artificial intelligence program, AlphaGo, beat Chinese Go master Ke Jie for a second time on Thursday, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in a best of three series meant to test the limits of computers in taking on humans at complex tasks.