Deutsche Bank asks for more time for U.S. query on Trump, Russia - source

FRANKFURT, June 5 Germany's largest bank has
asked for more time to respond to a request from Democrats on a
U.S. House of Representatives panel for details about U.S.
President Donald Trump's possible ties to Russia, a person
familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Deutsche Bank's external counsel sent a letter
dated Friday June 2 to the Democrats saying it needed additional
time, the source told Reuters. The person spoke on condition of
anonymity and declined to specify how much more time the bank's
counsel needed.
Several Democrats on the U.S. House Financial Services
Committee sent a letter last month to John Cryan, chief
executive officer of Deutsche Bank, seeking details that might
show if Trump's loans for his real estate business were backed
by the Russian government.
The letter asked for details of internal reviews of Trump's
transactions and gave the German bank until Friday to respond.
Deutsche Bank has declined to comment about any business
dealings with Trump.
The Republican president is mired in controversy over FBI
and congressional probes into alleged Russian meddling in the
2016 U.S. presidential election and potential collusion between
Moscow and the Trump campaign. Moscow has denied the
allegations, and Trump has denied any collusion.
Maxine Waters, Democrat representative for California and a
member of the committee, was one of the original letter's five
signatories. She confirmed through a staff member on Monday that
Deutsche did not provide "substantive responses to our
requests".
"Congress remains in the dark on whether loans Deutsche Bank
made to President Trump were guaranteed by the Russian
government, or were in any way connected to Russia," the
Democrats wrote in their request to Deutsche Bank.
"It is critical that you provide this committee with the
information necessary to assess the scope, findings and
conclusions of your internal reviews," they said.
The Democrats cannot compel Deutsche Bank to hand over the
information. The House committee has the power to subpoena the
documents, but Republican committee members - who make up the
majority of the panel - would have to cooperate.
No Republicans have signed the document request.
The congressional inquiry is also seeking information about
a Russian "mirror trading" scheme that allowed $10 billion to
flow out of Russia.
In January, Deutsche Bank agreed to pay $630 million in
fines for organising the scheme that could have been used to
launder money out of Russia.
The trades involved, for example, buying Russian stocks in
roubles for a client and selling the identical value of a
security for U.S. dollars for a related customer.
