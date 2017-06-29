FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank rejects U.S. House Democrats' call for Trump finance details
2017年6月29日 / 晚上9点43分 / 1 天前

Deutsche Bank rejects U.S. House Democrats' call for Trump finance details

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank's external counsel in Washington, D.C. rejected on Thursday demands by U.S. House Democrats to provide details of President Donald Trump's finances, citing privacy laws.

The response by Deutsche's lawyers at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld is the second rejection by the bank for information on Trump's finances.

Deutsche Bank has loaned the Trump organization millions of dollars for real-estate ventures, and five Democrats on the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee want information on Trump's finances. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Toni Reinhold)

