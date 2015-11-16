Ex-Deutsche Bank broker's U.S. tax charges could be dropped in deal

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 16 A former Deutsche Bank AG
broker accused of participating in the largest tax
fraud in U.S. history has reached a deal with federal
prosecutors approved by a judge on Monday that could result in
charges being dropped in a year.
A U.S. prosecutor disclosed in court that his office had
reached a deferred prosecution agreement with David Parse, whose
2011 conviction on charges including mail fraud was overturned
by a federal appeals court in January.
Rather than re-try Parse, prosecutors have agreed that
charges would be dismissed in one year if he complies with
various terms, Assistant U.S. Attorney Stanley Okula said. U.S.
District Judge Laura Taylor Swain approved the deal in court.
Parse, 54, was indicted in 2009 for playing a role in what
prosecutors said was a tax shelter scheme orchestrated by Paul
Daugerdas, a partner at the law firm Jenkens & Gilchrist, that
generated more than $7 billion in fraudulent tax deductions.
The agreement marked a setback for prosecutors, who secured
eight trial convictions or guilty pleas in the case but who also
experienced two acquittals, including of another former Deutsche
Bank employee, Raymond Brubaker.
Barry Berke, a lawyer for Brubaker who Parse later hired
after winning his conviction's reversal, said Parse was pleased
the charges would be dismissed.
"David and his family have never wavered in their belief in
his innocence, and he had the courage to persevere through this
long and unfortunate ordeal," Berke said in a statement.
A spokesman for Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had no
immediate comment.
Parse was convicted in 2011 along with Daugerdas; Denis
Field, accounting firm BDO Seidman's former chief executive; and
former Jenkens partner Donna Guerin. Brubaker was acquitted in
that trial.
U.S. District Judge William Pauley later ordered new trials
for Daugerdas, Field and Guerin after determining a woman had
lied to get on the jury. Pauley denied Parse's bid for a new
trial, finding his lawyers knew or suspected the juror lied, and
sentenced Parse to 3-1/2 years in prison.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in January reversed
Pauley's decision.
Guerin pleaded guilty ahead of her retrial and was sentenced
to eight years in prison. Field was acquitted in the second
trial, while Daugerdas was convicted and sentenced to 15 years.
Jenkens & Gilchrist dissolved in 2007 after agreeing to pay
$76 million to the Internal Revenue Service. Deutsche Bank in
2010 agreed to s $553 million settlement with the U.S. Justice
Department.
The case is U.S. v. Parse, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 09-cr-00581.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Will Dunham)