Deutsche Bank's wealth management arm to hire 100 client managers

June 12 Deutsche Bank AG's wealth
management division said on Monday it plans to hire about 100
client managers worldwide this year, as part of its efforts to
win more super-rich customers, particularly in the Asia-Pacific
region.
The bank said it would invest 65 million euros ($73 million)
in digital technology to develop new features such as customized
Chief Investment Office news and portfolio health checks.
Deutsche Bank's wealth management arm has seen soft growth
and several staff departures over the last couple of years.
In October, the wealth management unit in Asia and Europe
witnessed significant outflows, following the imposition of a
$14-billion fine by the U.S. for misselling toxic
mortgage-backed securities before the financial crisis.
($1 = 0.8928 euros)
